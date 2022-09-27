Community viewpoint: National Rabies Week, World Rabies Day and a recent encounter in the Danville community

The numbers are staggering when you consider the number of lives lost to rabies.

While it is a preventable virus, 60,000 people die each year from rabies worldwide. In fact, viruses that cause rabies exist on every continent except Antarctica.

Since the early 1900s, the number of rabies-related deaths in the U.S. has declined. At that time 100 people lost their lives each year. Today, the number of deaths averages only two or three annually. Of those, contact with bats is usually the culprit. The steady decline is a result of several factors. Pet vaccination and animal control programs have become more commonplace over the years. As public health professionals, we have actively contributed to surveillance testing, and outreach education.

To bring further awareness on a large scale, the first World Rabies Day campaign took place in 2007. We continue to dedicate a day each September to the ongoing global efforts of prevention. On Wednesday, World Rabies Day will focus on the theme of “Rabies: One Health, Zero Deaths.” This highlights the connection of the environment with both people and animals.

It is most often wild animals, such as raccoons or skunks that are responsible for more than 90% of rabies cases. In July, our own community encountered a fox that tested positive for rabies. After learning several people near Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue had been in contact with the animal, the health district notified the public immediately. This also prompted an extensive investigation that continued for several weeks as it was imperative to ensure our residents remained safe.

During a health crisis such as this, it is vital to have an effective team who can work together. Agencies and organizations throughout Danville and Pittsylvania County offered their assistance and support. City of Danville police and animal control provided their expertise to help. The Danville Area Humane Society played a large part in aiding this effort. I would like to add my personal thanks to all who helped in this endeavor and to the entire community for their cooperation and support.

In addition to World Rabies Day, Virginia recognizes Sept. 26-Oct. 2 as Rabies Awareness Week. This serves as an optimal time to make sure your pets are current on their rabies protection. It’s a critical lifesaving step not only for their protection but also for yours.