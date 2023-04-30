With the new rules changes having been initiated into Major League Baseball this season — and as a diehard baseball fan — I felt compelled to comment.

These ridiculous modifications have changed the game in a way that I for one dislike tremendously.

The most sacred, historic and All-American sport we have is baseball, and now it’s starting to mimic our other professional sports. Sure, we have clocks in basketball, football, hockey, soccer, lacrosse but why change baseball after all this time?

Is it because a small minority wanted the game faster? Give me a break.

If you think baseball is slow and boring, then you are not a true baseball fan. Baseball is and always has been a game of leisure and meant to be watched in relaxation, whether you’re at the ballpark or watching on television. It is the American pastime. Leave baseball alone.

Here are a few of the new rules that have been instituted to “foul up” the game:

There is no place for a time clock in baseball. Let the pitcher/batter have as much time as necessary to get ready and battle each other. Regretfully, I’ll bet one day, the bases will be loaded and the batter’s count will be three balls in the last inning and because the pitcher took a bit too long, the runner at third will be the winning run, thanks to a stupid time clock.

Truly, “time will tell” … please, no clock. This is baseball.

The pitcher can only “disengage” the pitching rubber two times per batter when a runner is on base. What? Give me a break.

Should a spec of dirt fly in the eye of the pitcher after he has already stepped off the rubber two times and the pitcher stops to clear his eyes, and it is a balk. Really?

You cannot play three infielders on either side of second base now, but you can bring in an outfielder for a fifth infielder? Again, come on man, give me a break!

In an extra-inning game, a team gets a “courtesy runner” at second base to start the inning. Why not just say “ghost man on second” and a single automatically wins the game? Give me a break.

After a home team player hits a home run — say, late inning three-run homer to take the lead in a game as the crowd goes crazy — and as he crosses home plate and goes in the dugout, with the crowd still screaming, he now cannot come out and “tip his hat” to take a “curtain call” for the fans, because the time clock has already started for the next batter. Wow. This is nuts. Now fans, do you get my point?

The bases have been made larger, from 15-inches square to 18-inches square, giving the bases more coverage on the dirt, therefore, there’s a shorter distance from first to second and second to third. MLB claims this change was made as more of an “installation of safety” than to affect gameplay. What? I guess someone in “power” wants the speedy base stealer Ricky Henderson’s long-standing stolen base record broken. Well, MLB better get the stat sheet asterisk ready. Does this remind anyone of other baseball records being tainted?

I guess the next move will be on a sacrifice fly, while the ball is in the air, the baserunner must ask the umpire “Mother may I” before tagging and advancing a base. Give me a break. The entire rules change mess is in one word, a disaster.

It all boils down to making the game faster, higher scoring and as many claim it’s more fun to watch for those who do not truly understand baseball and all the tradition involved.

They are even discussing possible robot umpires soon. This is idiotic. I would love to see managers such as the late Earl Weaver or Billy Martin argue with a piece-of-crap “AI.”

In closing, I sincerely hope that the MLB player’s union gets together to collectively fight to overturn these ludicrous new rules.