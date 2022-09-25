Community Viewpoint: Restoring home commemorates, preserves history of unsung luminary

Adm. Jules James was a household name in Danville when, in October 1943, “all” of Danville turned out for Navy Day to see a ticker-tape parade in his honor.

Jules James, born in Danville and educated at Danville Military Institute and the U. S. Naval Academy, is Danville’s native of second highest military rank. The only other native of higher rank was Gen. B.W.S. Cabell, a general in the War of 1812.

Rising to the rank of vice admiral, James served the U.S. Navy through two World Wars. For his World War I service he was given a special letter of commendation and the French Legion of Honor.

During WWII, James served as assistant director, and briefly acting director, of the Office of Naval Intelligence. He was commander of the newly acquired U.S. Naval Operating Base on Bermuda, where he also commanded the combined U.S. and British local defense forces. Later James became the commander of United States Naval Forces, Mediterranean, where he served until retiring from active duty in 1946.

Several years ago, determined local historians, led by Pat Maurakis, past president of the Langhorne House, began the work of honoring James by submitting his name to the Danville Hall of Fame, established by the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History in 1974 to recognize and honor citizens of outstanding achievements. The event to admit James occurred on Sept. 17.

Historians, local Navy veterans, other Danville residents, as well as descendants of James, were equally overjoyed to find that Luke Ramsey, of Ramsey Restorations, has taken on the challenge of restoring James’ childhood home at 937-39 Green St. in the Old West End.

Ramsey Restorations has an enormous record of restoring historic houses all over Virginia, including many in Danville. Ramsey and his team have preserved several pivotal landmark properties in the Old West End, some of which were “teetering on the brink.” Ramsey Restorations also worked with Preservation Virginia’s Tobacco Barns Project on the very visible, red tobacco barn on White Oak Mountain, as well as another tobacco barn, which is likely the earliest in Pittsylvania County.

Restoring James’ house not only commemorates James and preserves the legacy of one of Danville’s unsung luminaries, it also provides a vehicle for the future. After restoration, the house will be active and in use again, and will be part of the city’s and residents’ positive efforts to revitalize a previously discounted neighborhood. Even apart from its association with Admiral James, the house has bones of solid brick — the only one surviving on Green Street.

As cities become more and more alike over time, historic resources are the only assets that can’t be replicated. Historic buildings set places apart, and add quality and economic value to neighborhoods that no other buildings can. But despite the overwhelming appreciation of older buildings, the actual practice and process of preservation continues to face enormous challenges — another reason to celebrate the fact that, after years of neglect, a marked difference and improvement is already visible at 937-38 Green St.