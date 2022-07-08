Community viewpoint: Solutions to problems plague inner-city youth

Many of the ideas that spawned this apparatus of criminal justice (i.e., reasons for prisons) find their origin in good; though, growing unchecked by such perimeters, they have deviated measurably.

In most instances, imprisonment — a response to a noble collection of ideas — offered a remitment of sorts.

Originally, it was to serve as a means of paying a debt, to the benefit of the debtor, in a way not as exacting as would ordinarily seem just. Public safety was not only prioritized, it was to be promoted. Reformation of character, providing an environment for correction and an impetus — a stimulant that encourages a behavior — increases an activity upon its removal (negative reinforcement). These ideals can be traced back to efforts aimed at preserving the harmoniousness of a social structure, perhaps, even improving it.

However, our society's advancement, from less enlightened times, has made quite obvious that the application of many of these ideas are far too rigid for our informed realities.

A thousand years ago, stated facetiously, and yet, still some actions pertaining to childhood misbehavior allude to an understanding as archaic, children were believed to be under the influence of evil and excessively severe disciplinary practices went without so much as a disturbance of one's sensibilities.

It was normal. A number of cultures, the most perceptive, evolved at the striking disclosure of epiphanic like theories related to human development. Unfortunately, the civilization trends that warranted such alterations as child labor being outlawed, have not shown progressive enough, with many beliefs, regardless of how antiquated, intact and fueling the mistreatment and abuse of children.

What we must, as leaders of the freeworld, answer for is the neglect we have shown in allowing our judiciary to continue shirking the obligation of meaningfully considering other solutions to juvenile delinquency, the incarceration of children. It will be expensive, but it is costing us an incomprehensible amount, as presently constructed.

