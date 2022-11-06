Community viewpoint: Tax a positive impact on children, economic viability

On the ballot on Tuesday is a very important referendum that will have a positive impact on our children and the economic viability of Pittsylvania County.

The 1% sales tax for school capital projects will provide an opportunity for our county to raise the needed funds to renovate our older schools in a unique way that is much different from how school capital projects are usually funded through a real estate tax increase.

By Virginia Code, the funds generated by the 1% sales tax can only be used for school capital projects and nothing else.

Eight of the schools in need of renovation were built in the 1960s or earlier. Their ages range from 58 to 84 years. Over the coming 20 years (the term of the sales tax referendum for school capital projects), these buildings will be in need of major renovations and repairs. Many of these schools have added mobile units over the years that continue to serve as classrooms. These mobile units are old and pose safety and logistical issues for our children and school staffs.

We only have to watch the evening news to realize that we do not live in the same world in which most of us grew up. School safety is a huge responsibility today, and providing a safe learning environment for our children is our first priority.

The first priority of the renovations that will be funded by the sales tax for school capital projects is school safety. This will include the elimination of the 26 mobile units that serve our schools by replacing them with brick and mortar classrooms. Safety vestibules will also be constructed in the schools to provide a double entry system for visitors that require identification before entry into the buildings. This permits visitors to get out of the cold or rain but still requires them to be identified before permitted to enter the school building. Also, several elementary schools have detached gyms and classrooms that open to the outside where students have to go outside to return to the main building to use the restroom or go to lunch. These classrooms and gyms will be connected with hallways to allow students to move safely throughout the schools.

Because of their age, these buildings are in need of major renovations and repairs. Pittsylvania County Schools has an excellent maintenance department that has maintained and serviced our buildings and equipment well. However, the age of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units, windows, roofs and other mechanical/electrical systems will require major funding for renovations as these buildings continue to get older. Most day-to-day expenses can be paid for in the school division’s budget; however, the state has left major capital expenses to the locality to fund, and this has usually been done through the passage of a real estate tax increase. The 1% sales tax for school capital projects shifts this burden off land owners and will include sales tax revenues from visitors to our county.

Over the last eight years, Pittsylvania County Schools has increased a longstanding partnership with Danville Community College to become a viable and important part of the economic growth and transformation of our county. The partnerships with DCC, business and industry, and other agencies that have been established during this time have been instrumental in providing high-tech training for our students that prepares them for highly specialized careers.

This school (Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center) offers programs in agriculture, automotive, IT, precision machining, welding, automation and robotics, engineering, hospitality and tourism, public services, HVAC, industrial maintenance, electricity, education and health/medical sciences. These programs afford students with the opportunity to enter the workforce immediately after high school or to matriculate to DCC for more specialized training. Funds from the sales tax referendum will be used to expand the programs offered at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center to provide additional opportunities for our students and further to meet the needs of this region.

Most importantly, the funding from the 1% sales tax referendum for school capital projects will be used to create safe and innovative learning environments in our schools that will benefit our county’s children over their lifetimes and will allow our county to continue to provide excellent learning experiences for all students. As a school division, we want our families, community residents, industry leaders, and local government officials to be proud of the education being provided in the schools in Pittsylvania County. Our staff strives for excellence in providing the best education for the children, and our students respond beautifully to the high standards set for them. We are very appreciative of the support of our parents and community. That support comes in many forms including

loving and encouraging each child to be a scholar and enjoy learning;

talking with and supporting our teachers as they engage our children in exploring new and relevant subjects and ideas;

volunteering within our schools whether it is in reading, sports, PTOs, academic organizations, or in the classrooms; and

investing in our children’s future by continuously supporting facility maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, building expansions, and curriculum development and knowing that every improvement is done so that our children will be fully educated and become exceptional citizens.

Thank you very much for your support Tuesday.