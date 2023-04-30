Conventional wisdom tells us we’re too polarized to make progress on the issues that matter to people, let alone for people with different views to see and hear one another.

But there’s good news. People across the Dan River Region are working hard to overcome differences, ignite engagement, move forward — and create renewed hope.

Let’s be clear. The challenges are real. When the textile and tobacco industries gave way, the community lost a central part of its identity and its economic base. Much of the region is still struggling, with many people suffering from poverty, obesity and chronic disease at rates much higher than state and national averages. People want and need better educational opportunities, more jobs with higher wages and healthier lives and communities.

But where to start — and how?

On May 10-11, I’ll be in Danville and other parts of Pittsylvania and Caswell counties to speak about our recent report, Civic Virus, Why Polarization Is a Misdiagnosis, and its implications for how people and communities in the region can move forward. The report shows that the unrelenting noise, fear and isolation people are experiencing in their daily lives is leaving them in the grip of a fight or flight response. People are separating into smaller camps or retreating from civic life entirely. They tell us they trust only God, themselves and those they know personally. It’s easy to feel like we can’t find a way to get things done. Do we as a society hold anything in common anymore?

I’ve been helping communities come together to address fault lines and strengthen their civic culture through community-driven change for 35 years. My work has spread to all 50 states and 40 countries. I was just in nearby Alamance County, North Carolina, where people have stepped forward to produce common agendas amid their real differences — and where they’re taking action. In Clark County, Kentucky much progress has been made, too, around areas like youth development, opioid crisis, downtown redevelopment and leaders and organizations working together in new ways. People in communities all across the U.S. are proving that, under the right conditions, real, practical change is possible.

The solutions are right here in this region, too. In fact, they’re already happening.

Just weeks ago, the River District Association in Danville was awarded the 2023 Great American Main Street Award, recognizing their excellence in preservation-based revitalization. Danville was one of only three communities nationwide to receive this prestigious national award.

Across the region, investments have been made in early childhood education and getting the workforce ready for the jobs of the future. Community councils are forming, enabling more citizens to step forward and engage in shaping their shared future. New businesses are opening. The region is on the move.

Make no mistake: we cannot talk our way into the future we want. Nor can a single person, group or organization drive this work. To create progress, we must not vilify each other or give in to the ugly politics of today. Instead, we need to identify and carry out concrete, achievable projects — often starting small to go big — to restore people’s belief that we can get things done together.

There is work to do. As the region grows, it will need to ensure that no one is left out and left behind. Residents in every part of the region must feel they are seen and heard, and have a say in how the region grows and thrives. Leaders at every level must be laser-focused on what really matters to people and develop stronger ways to work together. A can-do narrative must take root and spread, not through public relations and sloganeering, but based on genuine actions emerging from the community. When I travel to the area, I’ll be sharing how to do this—the key steps communities need to take to move forward.

This region, like communities across the nation, has what it takes, in practical ways, to make progress. It can be a beacon for the rest of the nation, reflecting the innate potential within us. The trajectory of our communities — and our country — is in our hands. We need you.