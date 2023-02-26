President Joe Biden’s actions presently show that he is running for reelection.

His sudden visit to Ukraine to promise $500 million more aid shows his intention.

And, he wants to show that he is a strong leader after the slow response to the China balloon incident.

There was suppose to be a “red-wave” happening during the past mid-term elections forecasted by many of the election pundits, but it did not materialize. That made the Democrats think that they did a good job that the American electorate did not fully wipe them out; that they limited the Republicans to a slim majority in the House of Representatives and got the majority back in the Senate. Why was that?

I think it was mainly the untimely repel of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court and the lack of true messaging of the Republicans about Roe vs. Wade. They failed to fully inform the mainstream Americans that Roe vs. Wade really was not repelled by the Supreme Court. The Republicans failed to inform the public that the issue of Roe vs. Wade that dealt with abortion rights was just given back to individual states to decide as to how each state should deal with the delicate issue of abortion.

The Republicans just did not do the best messaging to inform the Americans as to the fact that they still could do what they wanted on the abortion issue depending on which state they reside. The Republicans were just focussing too much on the issue of inflation, the open southern border that lead to the inflow of drugs — especially fentanyl that caused the death of so many Americans young and old — the rising price of gas, the rising incidence of crimes and that we have a president showing signs of dementia.

Republicans were at a disadvantage because the Democrats controlled the main media: NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post and The New York Times. These were the main sources of information by most Americans. Not everyone had cable where the main conservative channel was FOX News.

What bothers me also in this administration is that appointments to important positions in the government are not based on competence and ability but are on the color of your skin, your gender and sexual orientation.

A Supreme Court judge was nominated because of being a Black woman, but she could not answer what a woman is. A federal judge nominated by the president did not know what the Article 2 and Article 5 of the Constitution were. A White House director of communication was just appointed because of being gay as well as the Secretary of Transportation who could not even solve potholes in his city as the mayor. He did not have the courage to go visit East Palestine, Ohio, to help solve the issue of the train derailment causing toxic chemicals to endanger the health of the people in East Palestine.

President Biden also had the nerve to boast that his administration is the most diverse in the history of the nation and that there are more women serving under him. Appointments are done for political expediency, to keep black African Americans and LGBT voters to vote for the Democrats and keep them in power.

Hopefully, all freedom loving Americans will wake up and see what the Democrats are trying to do to change the America that we all love. And, so vote them out in the next election.