Confederate flags are now treasonous
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Confederate flags are now treasonous

To the editor:

Thank you, Tricia Goff, for correctly identifying in your letter ("Confederate flags displayed on 4th were disappointing," July14) the flags in question as battle flags of the Army of Northern Virginia. Sadly, that is where we begin to part ways.

Those flags fly every day. They fly on private property. When you hint they were out up for July 4th, you are wrong.

When you say they represent treason and insurrection, that is your opinion. You are entitled to your opinion, but it is just that: opinion.

Virginia as well as several other entities exercised their right to withdraw from the United States, therefore treason and insurrection charges are false.

Such charges were never levied against Jefferson Davis, Robert E Lee or others.

Why then are you and others determined to continually "stir the pot" with untruths? Removal of statues, flags and books about the Civil War is nothing more than an attempt to rewrite history. That is wrong.

Learn from history, or we will live it again. Something none of us want. "Critical Race Theory" will destroy us all.

JAMES RICHARDS, Danville

