Danville is key in state's aviation needs

To the editor:

Flight training at Danville is essential to fixing a national pilot shortage. The same unprecedented shortage of workers that risks canceling thousands of flights can and should be turned into an economic opportunity for Danville.

Support of Danville Regional Airport and workforce development at Averett University will allow more residents of Southside to enjoy the benefits of the growing aviation industry. As the General Assembly meets in August with a surplus of funds from the American Rescue Plan, legislators would do well to remember the shortage of workers in the aviation industry.

Flying is not a weekend hobby for a privileged few. Airlines and aviation business are ready and eager to expand accessibility to flight training.

In 2019, the Virginia Department of Aviation worked with the Virginia Space Grant Consortium, Averett University and Blue Ridge Community College to offer flight academies at no cost for high school students statewide.

Companies like United Airlines have already filed a flight plan to make aviation accessible to everyone, partnering with nearby Hampton University to help fix their shortage of 5,000 pilots.