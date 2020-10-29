Danville needs to hold family values at its core

Is the Casino a Counterfeit? (A counterfeit is a substitute)

I like Danville. Though I live in Pittsylvania County. I care about what happens in Danville, because it has the potential to affect our entire region, positively or negatively.

I want to see strong industry that employs our citizens. I want businesses we can be proud of, that provide services and products, not just to our community, but that reach far beyond. I want for the natural beauty, the river, the architecture, to be used to profit Danville, to draw people, to offer safety, a clean and healthy atmosphere where we and our children and their children can grow and flourish.

I look for aspects of Danville that bring honor to our citizens, honor to our community. I want Danville to be a place where her citizens take pride in what their city stands for, where they readily invite others to explore what she has to offer. I want for Danville a thriving, stable community of people who care about more than just themselves, but have a vision higher and farther than just an immediate promise that may quickly tarnish.