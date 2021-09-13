Danville offers ample options to vote

To the editor:

In response to Danville Democratic Committee Chairman Joshua Norris’ letter in the Danville Register & Bee (“Danville should have early Sunday voting,” Sept. 8), please be advised of the following.

His letter is correct that the Danville Electoral Board did by unanimous vote not to hold Sunday voting for several reasons. Danville will have early voting (you do not need an excuse) 45 days before elections each weekday and two Saturdays before the upcoming election.

Beginning Sept. 17 voters will be able to go to the registrar’s office at 530 Main St. and vote Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cast their ballot for the candidates of their choice.

The registrar will have an ad in the Register & Bee of all dates available to vote including the two Saturdays. Also, beginning on Sept. 17 voters can vote by mail by calling the registrar’s office and at 434-799-6560 and requesting a ballot, which will be mailed to the registered voter’s address.