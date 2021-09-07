Danville should have early Sunday voting

The state legislature has passed a new law allowing localities to decide whether or not they want to have Sunday voting. Our electoral board voted against allowing us to vote on Sundays here in Danville, and they have the power time to change that vote.
Originally there was hesitancy because of a lack of funding, but now $3 million has been allocated to fully fund this program, so there is simply no excuse for a Democratic-majority board anywhere in the state to vote no, especially a place like Danville.
We have a majority African American population and as we all know, we are the “City of Churches.” Programs like Souls to the Polls have made the difference in elections all over the country, most recently in Georgia, where the voters delivered two Democratic Senators that gave us a majority in the Senate.
Without that majority we could not have passed the stimulus, unemployment extensions and other critical pandemic-relief programs that have helped countless people make ends meet right here in Danville.
According to the June 9 notes from the electoral board meeting, “Discussion was held on early voting on Sundays, and a formal motion was made by Sylvesta Jennings, seconded by Ralph Polk and passed unanimously to not support Sunday voting.” Neal Morris is the third board member who also voted to kill Sunday voting in the city.
We have to pressure the electoral board to reverse this shameful vote. Call our board and let them know that you support voting on Sunday and ask for them to call a special meeting. The electoral board can be reached at 434-799-5167.
I know that many of you believe as I do, that we should make it easier to vote rather than harder. I urge you to join me in reaching out to the board and strongly encouraging them to call a meeting to fix this undemocratic action before it is too late.
JOSHUA NORRIS, Danville
The writer is chair of the Danville Democratic Committee.