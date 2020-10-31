Definition of a liberal

If Webster’s Dictionary defines liberal as “not bound by authoritarianism, orthodoxy or traditional forms,” and our Founding Fathers of 1776 declared independence in literal transgression, then are we as Americans, naturally born or foreign breed, all traditionally liberal to the tyranny of manipulative hierarchies?

The freedom to compete, the freedom to own, the freedom to live and the freedom to die are fundamental to a community that places respect for self and others higher than material wealth. When the measure of a man or woman is based on his stock market rating, then we are in deep, deep trouble of forgettable existence!