 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Definition of a liberal
0 comments

Definition of a liberal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Definition of a liberal

If Webster’s Dictionary defines liberal as “not bound by authoritarianism, orthodoxy or traditional forms,” and our Founding Fathers of 1776 declared independence in literal transgression, then are we as Americans, naturally born or foreign breed, all traditionally liberal to the tyranny of manipulative hierarchies?

The freedom to compete, the freedom to own, the freedom to live and the freedom to die are fundamental to a community that places respect for self and others higher than material wealth. When the measure of a man or woman is based on his stock market rating, then we are in deep, deep trouble of forgettable existence!

FRANK H. FULTON JR.

Danville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert