Don't let your politics make you sick

Regardless of your politics I hope we can all agree on the following three statements:

Coronavirus and all its variants are here, making people sick, killing people and wreaking havoc on our economy and our way of life.

Coronavirus doesn’t care about your politics, your age, your race or anything else. It will kill you just like it will kill your neighbor, friend, enemy, family member, co-worker or a total stranger.

Coronavirus may spare you and only make you slightly ill or not give you any symptoms at all. However, with or without symptoms, if infected you can still spread coronavirus to others.

So, with all that being said here’s a news flash for you: Everything in life does not and should not revolve around our political views. Common sense should play a large role in our decision-making.

Most politicians don’t give a rip about you or your family. Neither does CNN or Fox News. It’s all about votes, ratings and control. Take control of your life by using common sense in your decision-making.