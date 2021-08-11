Don't let your politics make you sick

Regardless of your politics I hope we can all agree on the following three statements:
Coronavirus and all its variants are here, making people sick, killing people and wreaking havoc on our economy and our way of life.
Coronavirus doesn’t care about your politics, your age, your race or anything else. It will kill you just like it will kill your neighbor, friend, enemy, family member, co-worker or a total stranger.
Coronavirus may spare you and only make you slightly ill or not give you any symptoms at all. However, with or without symptoms, if infected you can still spread coronavirus to others.
So, with all that being said here’s a news flash for you: Everything in life does not and should not revolve around our political views. Common sense should play a large role in our decision-making.
Most politicians don’t give a rip about you or your family. Neither does CNN or Fox News. It’s all about votes, ratings and control. Take control of your life by using common sense in your decision-making.
I hope you wouldn’t let politicians or talking heads on TV influence your decision to seek help if you thought you were having a heart attack or stroke. So why should the decision to get a vaccine or wear a mask be any different?
You can’t turn a blind eye to this killing virus just because of your political viewpoints. If you want to show your solidarity to a specific political party, then do everything you can to stay alive and be healthy so you can live to fight another day!
You are not helping your family, your friends or your political party if you are lying in a hospital bed on a ventilator, or worse.
I believe getting a vaccine or not should be individual choice. I just want you to make that choice is based on common sense and not politics.
This virus and the debates to wear a mask or not wear a mask and vaccinate or not vaccinate are dividing our country just like an invading army. We can only win against this virus by taking politics out of our medical decision-making.
Political rhetoric never won a war. It was the boots on the ground. Give politics the boot and use your common sense!
I am sure I will get a lot of ugly comments for writing this, so let me be perfectly clear: I truly don’t care. I’m not a politician. I don’t need your vote. I just don’t want to go to your funeral.
The writer is a resident of Ringgold.