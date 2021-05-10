Don't underestimate the Otterbots

To the editor:
Danville's new name for its new baseball team is the Otterbots. Now here's an issue I can weigh in on. Fantastic name! Unique and expressive!
First off, don't mess with the otters, especially if they are well-trained and robotic, making plays and scoring runs. Otters are cunning, acrobatic and slippery, easily stealing bases and making it back home quickly.
Otterbots ... the name rolls off the tongue. The logo is also attractive, cute, cuddly. Show me an otter, and I'll show you who rules the rivers. Okay, if the alligators come up from Florida to play, we may have a problem, but I'll root for the Otterbots at every turn.
Have you seen them at full speed churning along upside down? Case closed.
GORDON BENDALL, Yanceyville, N.C.