 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
drb carson letter to the editor
0 comments

drb carson letter to the editor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

These trains need better track

To the editor:

About The Roanoke Times’ editorial (“Time to think big for advocates of passenger rail,” Feb. 1), I am a big fan of rail travel. That said, your mention of Amtrak Crescent service from Washington, D.C., through Danville brought a wistful smile to my face. The scheduling is miserable for ordinary would-be passengers. The departure time north is at 4 a.m., while the return time is at 11:14 p.m. (somewhat more manageable). If scheduling makes using train service virtually impossible, than there may as well be no train at all.

JEFFREY R. CARSON

Danville{&lettersname}

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert