drb carson letter to the editor

About The Roanoke Times’ editorial (“Time to think big for advocates of passenger rail,” Feb. 1), I am a big fan of rail travel. That said, your mention of Amtrak Crescent service from Washington, D.C., through Danville brought a wistful smile to my face. The scheduling is miserable for ordinary would-be passengers. The departure time north is at 4 a.m., while the return time is at 11:14 p.m. (somewhat more manageable). If scheduling makes using train service virtually impossible, than there may as well be no train at all.