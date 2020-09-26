drb cunningham letter to the editor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hood for city council

Christmas toy drives, back-to-school drives, coat drives, feeding the homeless, young men mentoring programs, non-profits, entrepreneurship, board member, brought musical artists to the city of Danville, educational programs, humble, kind, sincere, transparent, genuine and for ALL people!

For over a decade; day in and day out, street by street, community after community, Bryant Hood has worked and most importantly believed in the people of our great city that we call home!

He cares about the well-being of our families, our grandparents who reside in nursing homes, building futures and great education systems for our children!

Why? I’m glad you asked; because Bryant Hood considers us all “one family. We just eat dinner at different times!” Each member of city council plays an intricate role and each is a vital ingredient to a wonderful recipe that goes and flows well together; that can continue to push and thrive Danville forward!

Bryant Hood is their missing ingredient, and I hope we will vote to add him on Nov. 3! My vote is Bryant Hood for Danville City Council!

KACEY CUNNINGHAM

Danville