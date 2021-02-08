drb douglas letter to the editor

 Skip to main content
Blatant discrimination?

To the editor:

It is evident to me now this newspaper consistently refers to one group as Black and another as white. Is this not blatant discrimination against the largest demographic group in America? Are you not simply joining in with the cancel culture? Are you not promoting division? I wonder what would happen to your newspaper if all the canceled, unimportant whites in Danville and Pittsylvania County canceled it.

JOHN DOUGLAS

Danville{&lettersname}

EDITOR’S NOTE: The style as followed by publications and set by The Associated Press is to capitalize Black and Indigenous cultures.

