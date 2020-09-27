drb eldridge letter to the editor

Mail issues
On the issue of the USPS delivering mail accurately — I live in the city and receive mail that is misdelivered. This has happened at least once a week for over a year.
I receive mail from another street with my house number. This has been brought to the attention of the Post Master, and they have tried to have it corrected. It still is happening, so I would not trust voting by mail.
I don’t know if the problem is with the mail or the mail carrier, but their accuracy is questionable.
Just last week, I mailed a business letter to someone in Danville and the letter was returned to me saying “vacant” return to sender. I called the business, and they said I was the ninth customer to call and say the mail was returned.
What is happening with the mail delivery? Also, I mailed a letter to Hampton, and it took nine days for it to be delivered.
Please take your absentee ballot the registrar’s office or go vote in person. Every vote needs to be counted.
PAT ELDRIDGE
Danville
Carter for city council
In the last census, Danville’s population was around 42,000 folks with a male to female ratio of 0.8:1, indicating this city on the middle border is predominantly women. Or in absolute numbers, women outnumber men by almost 5,000 folks. Then why is a council that is supposed to be representative of a city that is majority female an all-male council?
This is an important issue for the Danville to consider Nov. 3.
Women already are community leaders, raising families and being dynamic professionals, at the same time.
Ruby Archie and Joyce Glaise did not blaze a trail for it to go unfollowed. Women leaders at the city’s governance level are important if we want to have comprehensive solutions to complex city-wide issues such as rebuilding our education system and attracting and retaining good jobs for city residents.
Research from leading organizations including McKinsey, a global consultancy, has shown the value of diverse governance for corporations.
The same has to be true for a city that is mostly women. Further, if a council member is truly for the city, it is in their interest to have women represented in their ranks.
Here is to a diverse and well-informed Danville City Council! May the best woman win Nov. 3. Vote for Petrina Carter. She is an experienced community leader, who happens to be a woman.
BERKLEY MILLNER
Danville
