drb eldridge letter to the editor

Mail issues

On the issue of the USPS delivering mail accurately — I live in the city and receive mail that is misdelivered. This has happened at least once a week for over a year.

I receive mail from another street with my house number. This has been brought to the attention of the Post Master, and they have tried to have it corrected. It still is happening, so I would not trust voting by mail.

I don’t know if the problem is with the mail or the mail carrier, but their accuracy is questionable.

Just last week, I mailed a business letter to someone in Danville and the letter was returned to me saying “vacant” return to sender. I called the business, and they said I was the ninth customer to call and say the mail was returned.

What is happening with the mail delivery? Also, I mailed a letter to Hampton, and it took nine days for it to be delivered.

Please take your absentee ballot the registrar’s office or go vote in person. Every vote needs to be counted.

PAT ELDRIDGE

Danville

Carter for city council