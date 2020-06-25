DRB Letter to the editor for June 27, 2020

Disappointed in election results
My husband and I were surprised and disappointed to learn that Fred Shanks had not been reelected to serve on Danville City Council.
I have known Fred a long time. I taught in the classroom next to his mother’s at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School for three years in the late 1960s. In twenty-one years of teaching there and at Bellevue Elementary, Kentuck Elementary and Dan River Middle School, I have known many excellent teachers. I will always remember Bobbi Shanks as the best teacher I have ever known. Learning in her classroom was exciting and enjoyable.
My husband and I feel that Fred has carried on his mother’s legacy of learning. Often Harry has said that he felt Fred made the most well-informed decisions of anyone serving on this august body of our representatives.
We were planning to take a more active part in his campaign if Fred had chosen to run for office again. Since both of us are in our 80s, the possibility of an appointment sounds like a much better idea. Fred did have the next highest number of votes among non-winners. Harry and I feel that the people have spoken.
MARGARET HOLLEY MILAM
Danville
