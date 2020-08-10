DRB Letters to the editor for Aug 10

SOVAH care excellent
I would like to respond to Joseph Mahoney’s Letter To the Editor in the Danville Register & Bee, entitled “Medical care lacking.”
Mr. Mahoney, I am so sorry you and especially your wife had such an unpleasant experience at SOVAH Danville Hospital’s emergency room. But I can assure you, sir, it is not the norm for care. The care you described was a poor exception.
I am a nurse who formerly worked in the Emergency Room, and several of those I worked with are still employed there as are the emergency room physicians, and I would put these fine healthcare providers up against any provider anywhere in our state, or our country, for that matter.
They are caring, knowledgeable and at this time, very, very rushed to care for the critically ill as Danville has COVID-19 patients entering its emergency room just like every other emergency room in our country. But they try to provide the same excellent care to ALL patients coming in.
I, myself, was a patient in the emergency room in March of this year with an over two week upper GI virus. I received excellent care from radiology to my nurse, Taylor, to my physician, Dr. Ramon Gomez.
I am not saying they are perfect, Mr. Mahoney. No healthcare team can be. They are fallible because they too are human. But they give the highest quality care you will find anywhere, and it has nothing to do with who purchased the hospital, sir. It is the people.
Not so awful long ago, I was in that emergency room and a patient at that hospital for 13 days with a life- threatening disease. I could not have received better care anywhere. The nurse in the emergency room, Matthew, took wonderful care of me, and my nurse on the floor, Joy, saved my life.
These examples, sir, are just to let you know the care your wife received was not the normal care of the day or days. No, I cannot give an explanation as to what transpired the day your wife was in the emergency room, because I was not there. Just know if an emergency arose, you can trust the healthcare team at SOVAH Danville Hospital to provide the best care to both you and your family.
I have trusted them in the past and will continue to trust the wonderful healthcare team in the emergency room at Sovah Danville. They do an excellent job in an exceptionally trying situation we have in this day and age.
Thank you,
BILLIE WYATT, RN, BSN
Danville
