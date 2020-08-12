DRB Letters to the editor for Aug 12

Risk to students too high
To the editor:
Many take the attitude, “Let’s open the schools and see what happens”; but one COVID-19 case or death is one too many. When we consider the prospect of transference, this is not a matter left to chance!
The position of the (IMA) Interdenominational Alliance of Danville and Vicinity is to delay the reopening of schools until the necessary precautions are taken to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and community.
We suggest having alternative sites and instructions be considered, and also soliciting the business community to offer free COVID-19 testing.
REV. MARVIN WARNER
IMA President, Danville
You have been deceived
To the editor:
This is my response to a letter written about Holy Ghost baptism. If you believe you were baptized with the Holy Ghost you have been deceived by man. From the book of Ephesians 5:6 the Apostle Paul wrote this, “let no man deceive you with vain words, for because of these things comes the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience. But be ye a doer of the word and not a hearer only, deceiving yourself. James 1:22 you can read, take heed that no one deceive you.
What you think about this question will not settle it. All Bible questions must be settled by the Bible, neither can it be settled by your feelings. Yet today many depend wholly on their feelings for their religious and position. The creeds and conferences of men cannot settle this question.
Again I will say, read the book of Acts and you can find for yourself that there was only twice that the Holy Ghost was poured out on people in Acts 2:1 the twelve Apostles, just as Christ had promised them. Once more for the household of Cornelius to inform the Jewish people that God always had the Gentiles in His plan for salvation. Acts 10: 1-48.
This is a list of some of the people that did not receive the baptism with the Holy Ghost. They all were baptized in water for the remission of their sins.
The thief on the cross, Luke 23: 38-46 Jesus Christ saved him; the Jews at Pentecost, Acts 2: 36-47; the Samaritans, Acts 8: 12-13; the Ethiopian, Acts 8: 26-40; Lydia, Acts 16: 13-15; the Corinthians, Acts 18: 6-8; Apollos, Acts 18: 24-26; the Philippian Jailor, Acts 16: 23-33; the Ephesians, Acts 19A: 1-4.
Some of these people received the Holy Ghost after one of the twelve apostles laid hands on them but not one living soul has received the Holy Ghost baptism after the last living Apostle died and this was 2,000 years ago. And if you say you have, you have been deceived by man.
The person who wrote the letter “Tangible proof of God’s power” did not give one verse to backup her claim.
GLENN C. ALLEN
Danville
