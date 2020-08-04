DRB Letters to the editor for Aug 4

Medical care lacking
In July 2005, Danville Regional Medical Center was sold to Lifepoint with the premise being that they could better serve the Danville/Pittsylvania area. It is my opinion (I know everyone has an opinion), that did not happen.
In March of this year, and again in July, my wife sustained falls in our home. Each time she was taken to the ER at Sovah.
The first fall, she had a head laceration and complained of hip pain. Imaging was done and we were told there were no fractures and sent home. The next morning we received a phone call and told to return to the hospital because another radiologist said different.
The second fall in July, she was transported via Danville Life Saving Crew to the ER with back pain. Again, imaging was done and again we were told nothing broken. She was discharged being unable to walk without great pain and difficulty.
Two days later with no improvement my daughter and I managed to get her to Duke University Hospital where images were taken again and were told her back was broken in two places.
We received an email from Sovah requesting we fill out a survey on the care my wife received. It was signed by Alan Larson.
Mr. Larson, all the surveys in the world will not improve the quality of care at Sovah if corrective action is not taken to address deficiencies there.
The citizens of Danville and surrounding areas deserve better care and it’s time that they demand it.
JOSEPH MAHONEY
Danville
Editorial hit the mark
The Roanoke Times editorial in the Danville Register & Bee on July 23 in a tribute to Congressman John Lewis was absolutely riveting.
Obviously, the editorial writer has a deep appreciation for the price that Congressman Lewis paid trying as best that he could to make America better. Thanks.
LELAND D. LUCK
South Boston
