DRB Letters to the editor for Aug 5

Virginians need relief
Congress is debating another coronavirus bill called the HEALS Act. Sadly, it doesn’t go nearly far enough.
It’s not our fault that the coronavirus came. Everybody needs assistance to survive until this is over — rent, food, health care and more. People are getting punished for something they have no control over and our elected officials can do something about it. Congress should do everything in its power to take care of people right now. Unfortunately, the Senate bill is just a drop in the bucket.
In May, Virginia Organizing launched our Relief for All Virginians campaign. To help our communities recover from the pandemic, we called for increased federal funding for state and local governments, Medicaid, SNAP, health care access and worker protections. More than 140 state and local officials signed on, including several elected officials in Danville: Alonzo Jones, Sherman Saunders, Larry Campbell, Barry Mayo, Crystal Cobbs and Tyquan Graves. Thank you for believing in us. Together, we have the power to help our community.
We hope that our senators — Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — will fight for a bigger relief package that meets these needs. We’re counting on you.
RENEE STONE
Danville
