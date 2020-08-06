DRB Letters to the editor for Aug 6

Thoughts on Black Lives Matter
For those who don’t read Walter Williams’ column, some thoughts on Black Lives Matter.
There is an average of 9,252 Black-on-Black murders each year. That’s nearly 324,000 in the last 35 years. Only a tiny percentage of Blacks are killed by police. So far in Chicago in 2020, there have been 2,078 people shot, 414 homicides. Three were killed by police. A police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a Black male than an unarmed Black male is to be killed by a police officer.
To quote Williams: “Today being murdered by whites or policeman should be the least of Black worries.” There is a lot more to Williams’ column and he tells it like it is. I consider his columns to be the most sensible I read concerning the Black problem in general, especially in the big cities. I realize some of the things we see are horrible and need to be addressed. But they are few and far between and are not the problem. The problem is much deeper than that.
TV media likes to put on a show with the most horrifying imagines they can produce and run them again and again. Sometimes, the same accounts in the newspaper can hardly be recognized as the same thing. I believe to solve a problem, start at the source of it.
To find the source, anyone can go into any large city, ride through the slums, see children and young people living in single parent homes, no one to provide for them, no one to discipline them.
WESLEY REYNOLDS
Callands
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!