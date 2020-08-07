DRB Letters to the editor for Aug 7

Hospital beds too small
It was my partial pleasure last week to get a stress echocardiogram test at our local hospital. The stress test generated very little stress because of the friendly and efficient crew who administered the test.
The bed in the room was not pleasant. I plopped almost 400 pounds of pure functioning man on that bed and there was no place for my arms. In fact, on either side of me was just space and empty air. Someone needs to tell that hospital that one size does not fit all. The bed was not wide enough for me.
Now, add to that indignity the nice gentleman (named for a sandwich) in charge, the “Echo Master,” I call him. He kept insisting that I turn closer to him. After half a dozen of these entreaties, I said, “I don’t know you that well, sweetheart, and besides, we both have masks on.” He was concentrating so intensely on the swishing and swooshing of my heart that he ignored my somewhat ribald humor.
I left the hospital in a good humor myself because everyone there was friendly and competent. I went home and spread myself out luxuriously on my king sized bed.
BERNIE LEIGG
Danville
