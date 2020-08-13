DRB Letters to the editor for August 13

To the editor:
The plans for the Wall of Memorial are proceeding nicely. Again, I am blessed and gratified for all the expressions of support from both sectors of our community.
To date, professional artist Mrs. Marilyn G. Davis has completed an artist’s rendition of the planned memorial wall. It is beautiful and I believe it will be a welcome addition to the town.
The fundraising campaign begins now. I would like the first period to run from September 2020 through February 2021. The goal is $40,000. An account will be established at First Citizens Bank, Chatham, VA.
Please know that all contributions to the project will be properly receipted and mailed to each contributor. All records will be computerized. All donations will be acknowledged. If a donation is desired to be anonymous (not publicly acknowledged) please make that known, in writing, at the time of the donation.
The entire intent of the project is to display an observable and tangible example of African American fortitude, determination, excellence, integrity and honorable life. The three men to be honored are only a few of the many who could be honored. Mr. Booker T., Dr. Carver and Dr. Woodson were each born into involuntary servitude in Virginia. Despite their beginnings, each rose, worked hard and became luminaries in America and the world.
Residents and visitors to our area can look upon these men with pride and admiration when the memorial is finished. The intent of this project is to be proactive in the effort to foster good community relations in our area. Great life lessons can be derived from their work in education, the sciences and history.
Please mail all contributions to: The Memorial Fund, c/o C.H. Miller Jr., 181 Friendship Road, Ext., Chatham, Va., 24531.
Each donation will be endorsed “for deposit only.”
In closing, all who are or are becoming aware of this project will please know this: Real progress among people will not come through politics. Real progress among people will come through the practice of the principles of Christianity and God’s love of all of His children.
DR. CHARLES H. MILLER JR.
Chatham, VA
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!