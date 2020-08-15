DRB Letters to the editor for August 15

Medicare, Medicaid a benefit to all
July 30 marked the 55th anniversary of Medicaid and Medicare. While our community continues to struggle with COVID-19, one thing is clear: We are all better off thanks to Medicaid and Medicare.
When I was in school to become a nurse practitioner, Medicaid provided health care coverage to me and my family. It was really fortunate because my wife got really sick that year and had to be hospitalized for a couple weeks. If we had not had health insurance, it would have been astronomical. I can’t imagine how much it would have cost.
As a health care worker, I’ve been passionate about expanding health coverage regardless of ability to pay because of the things I see in the emergency room. It’s absolutely ridiculous that people have to consider cost before they seek treatment.
Urgency for federal action on relief and recovery has been building over the past month as more than 900,000 people in Virginia filed unemployment claims by early July. Without substantial federal assistance, Virginia could lose up to 135,100 jobs by 2021, plunging more families into hardship and slowing economic recovery.
As more people lose their jobs, the demand for public health programs will only grow. We need more federal funding for Medicaid to help cover this increased demand. But the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump just don’t get it. They are intentionally ignoring their constituents and their needs to satisfy those who are lining their pockets. It is so heartbreaking to see politicians and lawmakers have such a hard heart toward what everyday Americans are going through.
MATTHEW BAILEY
Danville
