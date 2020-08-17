DRB Letters to the editor for August 17

Disputes letter on baptism
I would like to respond to Mr. Allen’s letter of Aug. 12, “You have been deceived” regarding baptism by The Holy Ghost.
Mr. Allen, I’m sure you meant your letter as a learning tool for the ‘lady’ you mentioned. But sir, the words in your letter were hurtful to every Christian who has been baptised in this city and everyone who receives The Danville Register & Bee at their homes or online.
Once Jesus ascended into Heaven, His Spirit, The Holy Spirit or Holy Ghost if you will, came to live inside each Christian when we accepted Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.
You quoted many Bible verses, but not one had anything to do with being baptised. They did talk of being deceived. We, as humans, can be deceived in many forms and by anyone. We have free will, and not all of our decisions are the right choices. That is a frailty as a human being.
In my humble opinion, I don’t believe I was deceived when I was baptised by my minister in the name of the Holy Ghost. As a Christian, I know Jesus Christ lives in me and I, sir, take great offence to your letter, as I am sure every Christian in the reading area does.
You have the right to your opinion, sir. But I think you should consider the feelings of others before you express that opinion.
BILLIE WYATT
Danville
Liberals and ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’
President Donald J. Trump has been accused by the Liberal Democrats of so many “things” because of their “Trump Derangement Syndrome” brought about by the fact he defeated Hillary Clinton.
When Mr. Kurt Merchant in his “Letter to the Editor” of Aug. 11, admonished us to “Remember the lessons of history,” he was very subtle to suggest President Trump is like Hitler, who was for white supremacy (Aryan supremacy), who ran on the “platform of law and order,” who said the country’s problems were due to influx of foreigners and because of “trouble on Germany’s borders.”
Mr. Merchant was attacking President Trump because he believed in all of us being equal regardless of skin color, that law and order are paramount, that open borders do not make a nation and he believed in legal immigration. Mr. Merchant should have been brave enough to reveal his true color by openly attacking President Trump and not use subtleties by referring to George Santayana’s words: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We are not so dense as not to understand what he is trying to do like any other liberal Democrats.
RODOLFO BABIERA
Danville
