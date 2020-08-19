DRB Letters to the editor for August 19

More bike paths, please
As a resident of the Schoolfield area of Danville, I was happy to learn a traffic study is being funded by the city of Danville with regard to potential traffic changes because of the proposed gambling center.
(I’m especially glad because of the proximity of an elementary school to the proposed project.)
But my real reason for writing is to remind the decision makers about a study that was funded about 2 years ago which suggested (among many other pedestrian- and bike safety-related issues) Danville rework certain thoroughfares to include bicycle lanes.
As someone who recently decided, because of COVID-19, to buck “Danville unfriendliness to cyclists,” I would like to say this would be an opportune time, if traffic changes due to a gambling outfit are being discussed, to include positive changes that would benefit those of us who already live here and which also would bring Danville into modern times with regard to current urban transportation values.
In the same vein, the Danville Transit Authority needs to figure out a way to add bike racks to the buses!
With all these proposed changes underfoot, let’s please respect and not forget the needs of our own tax-paying residents.
MELANIE ROSS
Danville
Don’t defund Postal Service
Donald Trump is dismantling the United States Postal Service in order to make voting by mail impossible or at least more difficult. In doing so, he is aided by yet another enabler, Louis DeJoy, Trump donor and now his pick as postmaster general.
If there was ever a time to phone or write our congressmen and congresswomen, it is now. Here are some reasons:
1. The USPS was mandated in our Constitution.
2. Americans depend on the United States Postal Service for vital necessities, including medicines.
3. Americans want to vote by mail to avoid being infected with coronavirus. There is no evidence voting by mail facilitates fraud.
4. If tampering with the mail is a crime, sabotaging the USPS for a political purpose is crime on a grand scale ... openly committed by Trump and DeJoy.
Every congressman and congresswoman has an internet contact page that makes it easy for constituents (that’s us!) to reach them and make our concerns known.
Patrick Henry said, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” And today is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of the United States Postal Service.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!