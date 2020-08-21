DRB Letters to the editor for August 20

Don’t understand hospital’s decision
After reading the front page article in the Aug. 14 Register & Bee in regards to Southern Va. Mental Health Hospital, I was taken back and confused about their irresponsible decision to have staff continue working even after they had tested positive for coronavirus, but are showing no symptoms.
I, for one, don’t understand the hospital management’s decision on this at all. Can a person not spread the virus if they test positive, but they are asymptomatic? Maybe I’m missing something on this entire matter. Please advise further information on this, if possible.
I would think they would be required to follow the CDC’s guidelines and have all the associates who test positive stay home and quarantine for the previously stated, or the suggested 14 days. It appears to me that the hospital is not treating this matter correctly and safely at all.
In my understanding, they should take this matter much more serious and not further jeopardize the safety of all patients and staff. According to what I had read and heard, they’ve already had several cases of COVID-19.
If I’m missing something here in regards to the management’s decision to email the staff and tell them they have to continue reporting to work, please let me know. Otherwise, I would hope they would rethink their rather abrupt, senseless decision to have the staff personnel who have tested and confirmed COVID-19 “positive” continue to report to work.
Just doesn’t make sense to me as well as many other people I’ve discussed this matter with.
Please take care and stay safe everyone!
DARYL RIGNEY
Danville
