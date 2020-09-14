DRB letters to the editor for Sept. 14

America must be united
I would like to remind everyone we are the “United” States of America.
Together we stand and divided we fall is not an empty cliché but an essential truth. The world is very concerned, and likewise we, too, should be as dismayed about the violence and mayhem in our nation.
It is ridiculous for any to think it is OK for our policemen to appoint themselves as the judge, jury and executioner of people they arrest. It is also ludicrous for any to think people have the right to burn, loot and destroy the property of others when they are angry. It is so sad to see Americans at war with each other with their words and actions.
As Americans, we should all be extremely upset the pandemic that has killed numerous citizens is considered to be a hoax by many. I don’t know about you, but I miss our church and family gatherings. I want schools to safely reopen. United we can change things. Scientists and doctors have stated the wearing of masks by everyone and social distancing for around three weeks would lead us back to a near normal life again. But many are resisting in order to make a political statement of “Their Rights.”
Benjamin Franklin stated, “We must all hang together, or most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” I am afraid if we don’t change our attitudes and work together, we are headed for a very dismal future.
JOYCE A. WRIGHT
Gretna
What next?
To what extent will Donald Trump go to get re-elected? First he attempted voter suppression by having his newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy try to handicap the post office’s ability to deliver mail by cutting services. Trump wasn’t interested in revamping the post office in his first three and a half years in office, only when it appeared mail-in voting would be used widely this election. Luckily that ploy was discovered and foiled.
Recently he advised people who vote by mail then should go and also try to vote at the polls to “test the integrity” of the fraud detection system. This idea is not only stupid, it’s illegal. Donald Trump is trying to create a system of fraud so he later can dismiss the election results if he loses. He is guilty of creating the attempted fraud he’s been “warning us” about.
Unbelievable.
He also has suggested he would like to see Kamala Harris’s birth certificate, saying “he has heard” she may not be eligible to run for office. She was born in California. This is the same shameful stunt he tried with Barack Obama years ago. These three stunts are just in the past month.
Donald Trump will do anything he can get away with to get his way, not caring about collateral damage. Hasn’t America had enough of division and chaos for the past four years? Wouldn’t some unity and stability be nice for a change?
Well, you won’t get it with another four years of Donald Trump. You’ll just get a bigger circus.
I think Joe Biden will be a welcome and unifying presence in the White House.
RANDOLPH NEAL
Danville
