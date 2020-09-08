DRB letters to the editor for Sept. 8

Trump’s misleading statements
To date, Donald J. Trump has made over 20,000 false or misleading statements. It’s actually worse than it sounds because: (1) The statements are often the exact opposite of the truth, and (2) He has convinced so many people to lie on his behalf.
Thus, during the GOP convention, we heard one speaker after another warn that Joe Biden would mean the end of American democracy.
Consider Trump has invited foreign nations to interfere in our elections. Take note that he openly advocates voter suppression and hints that he will reject voting results as fraudulent if he is not reelected.
Supposedly a Biden presidency will spell the end of law and order. How ironic, coming from a demagogue who foments hatred and division, and who uses Attorney General William Barr to derail the judicial process. One speaker warned that under Biden, there would be “Guns in the streets!” How absurd, when the NRA gave the Trump campaign $30 million dollars.
Speakers, artfully ignoring the depression we’re in, rose to warn of the effect Biden would have on the economy. And strangest of all were the speakers who praised Trump’s handling of the pandemic. What planet are they living on?
Finally, in fine Republican tradition, Biden was denounced as a socialist. What? Joe Biden, who was such a friend to banks and businesses that he was sometimes in conflict with more liberal congressmen? That’s a laugh. Except that it’s no laughing matter.
Ibram X. Kendi wrote “Racist ideas need believers, not thinkers.” The same could be said of the GOP attacks on Biden.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
CROP Hunger Walk set
The 13th annual Danville Area CROP Hunger Walk to benefit God’s Storehouse and Church World Service will take place on Oct. 4.
The walk will look a bit different this year because we are walking virtually to ensure safety and social distancing. Participants will commit to walking on their own or in small groups in their neighborhoods, parks or trails.
The walk officially begins Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m., but if it is easier for your team to walk on a different day or at a different time that is fine! However and whenever you chose to walk, you will still be joining in the fight against hunger.
Visit www.cropwalk,org/danvilleva to sign up or call (434) 793-6824 for more information.
Funds are needed now more than ever because hunger is on the rise in our world. Please walk with us and together we will end hunger.
SHERRI TUCK
Danville Area CROP Walk Planning Team
