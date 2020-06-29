DRB Letters to the editor June 29, 2020

Word of God always a promise
To the editor:
Some today teach they have the Holy Ghost baptism. But let’s see what the word of God has to say about his. It was always a promise not a command.
What was the purpose of the Holy Ghost?
It was given to only the 12 Apostles to fill a definite need. In the book of Acts 1:4-5 just before Jesus ascended back to heaven, he had promised the 12 they shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost. Not many days from that and on the first Pentecost Day they received this promise (Acts 2:1-4). This gave the 12 the power to perform all types of miraculous miracles. They could raise the dead, heal the blind and lame, speak in all kinds of different languages, drink deadly poison, lay hands on the sick and heal them from all types of sickness and pick up all types of deadly snakes without harm (Acts 9:41 and Acts 20:12). It also gave the 12 the power to remember everything Jesus Christ taught them while he preached on this earth and they wrote the New Testament.
God had sent down the Comforter, which was the Holy Ghost (John 14:26).
In 1 Corinthians 13:6-10, the Apostle Paul teachers that the miraculous miracle gifts would cease when that is perfect is come. We now have law of liberty. James 1:25 the complete and final revelation of God’s will. The gospel that Christ taught that all spiritual gifts were of temporary nature. All of these gifts ended even before all of the 12 and those they laid hands on died, and it was almost two thousand years ago.
All of the 3,000 that were baptized on the first Pentecost only received the gift of the Holy Ghost (Acts 2:38, 39, 41).
GLENN C. ALLEN
Danville
