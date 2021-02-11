drb mantiply letter to the editor

Not wasting a crisis

Former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel said, “You don’t ever want a crisis to go to waste.”

After the despicable Capitol mob riot Jan. 6, elite ruling politicians wasted little time adopting Emanuel’s advice. They want us to think Jan. 6 was something different, a mob of deplorables, because good mobs identify with Democratic causes. The “summer of love” mob riots had legitimate grievances.

Doing his part between naps, President Biden projected unity with a slew of autocratic executive orders, killing thousands of jobs, eliminating border security, ending U.S. energy independence, and reinstating thousands of Obama regulations. The “big guy” circled back to say nothing can be done to “change the trajectory of the virus in coming months,” despite claiming his plan, as president, would save America from the pandemic when criticizing every move of his predecessor.

The 25,000-plus National Guard troops “protected” an inauguration no one attended.

Trump and his deplorables have endured hatred for 5-plus years, and it’s still occurring, notwithstanding unity calls. Sometimes it’s outward, sometimes it’s subtle, like this newspaper’s public shaming of Trump supporters.