drb millner letter to the editor

To the editor:
Title: Why is Danville City Council “all men”?
In the last census, Danville’s population was around 42,000 folks with a male to female ratio of 0.8:1. Indicating that this city on the middle border is predominantly women. Or in absolute numbers, women outnumber men by almost 5,000 folks. Then why is a council that is supposed to be representative of a city that is majority female an all-male council?
This is an important issue for the Danville to consider on November 3rd.
Women are already community leaders, raising families, and being dynamic professionals, at the same time. Ruby Archie and Joyce Glaise did not blaze a trail for it to go unfollowed. Women leaders at the city’s governance level are important if we want to have comprehensive solutions to complex city-wide issues such as rebuilding our education system and attracting and retaining good jobs for city residents.
Research from leading organizations including McKinsey, a global consultancy, has shown the value of diverse governance for corporations. The same has to be true for a city that is mostly women. Further, if a council member is truly for the city, it is in their interest to have women represented in their ranks.
Here is to a diverse and well-informed Danville City Council! May the best woman win on November 3rd. Vote for Petrina Carter. She is an experienced community leader, who happens to be a woman.
BERKLEY MILLNER
Danville
