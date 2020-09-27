× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

drb millner letter to the editor

To the editor:

Title: Why is Danville City Council “all men”?

In the last census, Danville’s population was around 42,000 folks with a male to female ratio of 0.8:1. Indicating that this city on the middle border is predominantly women. Or in absolute numbers, women outnumber men by almost 5,000 folks. Then why is a council that is supposed to be representative of a city that is majority female an all-male council?

This is an important issue for the Danville to consider on November 3rd.

Women are already community leaders, raising families, and being dynamic professionals, at the same time. Ruby Archie and Joyce Glaise did not blaze a trail for it to go unfollowed. Women leaders at the city’s governance level are important if we want to have comprehensive solutions to complex city-wide issues such as rebuilding our education system and attracting and retaining good jobs for city residents.