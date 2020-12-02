drb warren letter to the editor

Taking outside trash beneficial to taxpayer

Many of Pittsylvania County’s neighbor localities are stuck paying millions of dollars per year for the disposal of their trash. Meanwhile, Pittsylvania County is in a position to make money with its landfill without significantly increasing costs. That is why several of those localities will be paying to have their trash hauled to our landfill.

The important thing is this: We can accept this extra trash without compromising the landfill’s lifespan of well over 75 years and without incurring significant additional expenses. This extra revenue will more than pay for the $7.8 million in capital expenses that already are on the horizon at the landfill over the next five years, regardless of the amount of outside trash coming in.