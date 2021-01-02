Electing fools

To the editor:

Just want to thank Danville and 5th district voters for electing two of the stupidest people I’ve ever heard speak.

If you’re a COVID denier, then you’re a total fool. And Mr. Scearce, don’t you dare bring yourself or your Christmas-celebrating relatives to any of the local hospitals and take up a much-needed bed if you come down with a disease that you don’t believe in.

Both Good and Scearce are a slap in the face to the families of the 300,000 people who have died from this pandemic disease. I’m thoroughly disgusted.

DR. JOHN STEPHEN EGGLESTON

Danville