'Farm Use' licenses may be abused

I would like to question the seemingly rampant use of "Farm Use" license plates on vehicles. Seems like I see more and more of these plates on vehicles, mostly trucks and some SUVs, but in several cases on cars. One of the main reasons I felt compelled to write this letter was a situation that occurred recently when I was driving on Piney Forest Road.

An older model Ford Explorer with "Farm Use" tags came up on my rear bumper at a rather high rate of speed and continued riding my bumper. The male driver eventually made the move to abruptly pass me at a very dangerous, high rate of speed and continued to weave in and out of traffic as he continued down Piney Forest Road.

My first impression was, of course, what a damn crazy idiot! My second thought was the question I'm sure most other responsible drivers would’ve had: How does this vehicle qualify for "Farm Use" tags?

An additional thought I had was how would I report this unruly and dangerous driving behavior to the police? With the driver running “Farm Use” tags, there’s no way to identify the culprit by a legitimate license plate number.