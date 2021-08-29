'Farm Use' licenses may be abused

I would like to question the seemingly rampant use of "Farm Use" license plates on vehicles. Seems like I see more and more of these plates on vehicles, mostly trucks and some SUVs, but in several cases on cars. One of the main reasons I felt compelled to write this letter was a situation that occurred recently when I was driving on Piney Forest Road.
An older model Ford Explorer with "Farm Use" tags came up on my rear bumper at a rather high rate of speed and continued riding my bumper. The male driver eventually made the move to abruptly pass me at a very dangerous, high rate of speed and continued to weave in and out of traffic as he continued down Piney Forest Road.
My first impression was, of course, what a damn crazy idiot! My second thought was the question I'm sure most other responsible drivers would’ve had: How does this vehicle qualify for "Farm Use" tags?
An additional thought I had was how would I report this unruly and dangerous driving behavior to the police? With the driver running “Farm Use” tags, there’s no way to identify the culprit by a legitimate license plate number.
Another important thought to consider: Suppose a vehicle were involved in a serious crime, say, for example, a felony or a robbery or worse, a child abduction, How would authorities post an alert to the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle involved? Plate numbers would play a major part in identifying the vehicle.
I’m sure this will get attention when a witness tells the police the license plate was “Farm Use”.
I remember in my early years it was understood that "Farm Use" tags were restricted to and used only on actual "Farm Use vehicles", i.e. mostly old pickups and flatbed trucks.
I would like an explanation on this matter. How do these vehicles get away with running "Farm Use" tags on vehicles, as I doubt very seriously, they are truly solely relegated to farm usage." Are these people simply “beating the system” and choosing not to carry vehicle insurance and pay the DMV for real license plates like the rest of us law-abiding citizens?
DARYL RIGNEY, Danville