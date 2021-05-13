Follow the Bible, not false doctrines

To the editor:

When I read the word of God, I don’t try to second guess what God is trying to tell us. Take the Scripture from Mark 16 when Jesus is telling us if you want to go to heaven, you must be baptized in water to have your sins washed away. Some pastors teach all you have to do is believe and being baptized is not essential for salvation. I believe what Jesus is telling us here.

Also in Acts 2:38-41, 47 Peter is preaching to the Jews. If they want to go to heaven, they must be baptized in water for the remission of their sins, and they will be added to the Lord’s church. But some teach you only have to just believe, and you are saved.

The water when you are baptized is the blood of Christ (figuratively speaking), and it washes away your sins. 1 John 1:7 says "The blood of Jesus Christ his Son washed away all our sins."

The Apostle Paul wrote these chilling words in Ephesians 5:6: "Let no one deceive you with empty words; for because of these things comes the wrath of God upon those of the disobedience."

All Bible questions must be settled by the Bible and not by what we think. Neither can it be settled by what we are taught on the Lord’s Day. There are many false doctrines out there.

GLENN C. ALLEN, Danville