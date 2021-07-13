Gardens feed people and help environment

To the editor:

In times past, one could judge the early success of a garden by whether a ripe tomato could be harvested for the 4th of July. However, with the rise in temperatures due to climate change, we may have to adjust that date. One community, Buchanan, has been responding to this climate crisis by creating a community garden.

Carbon pollution is a key contributor to the Greenhouse Effect, in which heat from the sun is trapped into the Earth's atmosphere, raising its temperature. One way of decreasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the air is through a process called carbon sequestration. This is when plants suck the carbon from the air and store it in their tissues and soil. Therefore, planting and cultivating a garden is one way of directly combating climate change.

The Wheatland Lutheran Church in Buchanan recognizes this power of gardening and has developed its own "gardens of grace" project. This began when Pastor Chuck Miller planted vegetables in raised beds on the church’s property near its picnic shelter. That first year’s bounty was shared with the Botetourt Food Pantry and other community members. Miller, who will readily tell anyone that he did not enjoy gardening as a child, has now inspired church and community members to work in the garden and provide fresh produce for families experiencing food insecurity.