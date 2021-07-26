 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Generous gift will help all residents
0 Comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Generous gift will help all residents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Morgan Olson generously donated a $175,000 air utility vehicle to Pittsylvania County Public Safety, and this vehicle will serve as an asset to all Pittsylvania County residents and volunteer agencies, as well as the surrounding localities.

I just want to say that I am extremely appreciative of the gift, which will be called Air 1. It allows for mobile refilling of air tanks, carries equipment for rehabbing of first responders and will be a real asset at the scene of large fires and emergencies.

Our public safety team has not yet determined where this vehicle will be housed, but I want to reassure our entire county and region that Air 1 will be available to help every volunteer station, every career staff member and ultimately every Pittsylvania County resident, no matter where it stays.

In addition to those who live and work in Pittsylvania County, this brand new air utility vehicle will be available to the surrounding localities, such as Danville, during large emergency situations due to our mutual aid agreements. Air 1 will truly be an asset for our entire region.

As part of our economic development strategy Pittsylvania County is working hard not to just find any old company to locate here. We are actively looking for businesses and industry that will not only employ our residents but actively participate in our community and partner.

We knew that Morgan Olson would be a good partner, but we had no idea that the company would demonstrate such philanthropic tendencies and look for ways to benefit our county and entire region.

ROBERT W. "BOB" WARREN, Chatham

The writer is the supervisor in the Chatham-Blairs District.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MVP: The whole story
Letters

MVP: The whole story

I have read with interest the various community opinions about the Mountain Valley Pipeline. As a former electric and gas utility executive, I am very familiar with the challenges involved in creating the energy facilities we need at a reasonable cost and with the least possible disruption to our environment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert