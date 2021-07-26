Generous gift will help all residents

To the editor:

Morgan Olson generously donated a $175,000 air utility vehicle to Pittsylvania County Public Safety, and this vehicle will serve as an asset to all Pittsylvania County residents and volunteer agencies, as well as the surrounding localities.

I just want to say that I am extremely appreciative of the gift, which will be called Air 1. It allows for mobile refilling of air tanks, carries equipment for rehabbing of first responders and will be a real asset at the scene of large fires and emergencies.

Our public safety team has not yet determined where this vehicle will be housed, but I want to reassure our entire county and region that Air 1 will be available to help every volunteer station, every career staff member and ultimately every Pittsylvania County resident, no matter where it stays.

In addition to those who live and work in Pittsylvania County, this brand new air utility vehicle will be available to the surrounding localities, such as Danville, during large emergency situations due to our mutual aid agreements. Air 1 will truly be an asset for our entire region.