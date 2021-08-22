Good's bad comments about masks

About Congressman Bob Good's remarks to the Pittsylvania County School Board ("Blasting masks in school, Good calls it 'child abuse," Aug. 12) meeting on Aug. 10:

If there is one person who can explain to me how anyone can be so ignorant as we approach the end of the first quarter of the 21st Century, please do so. I was aghast at what he was reportedly to have said. That making our children in school grades K-12 wear face masks is "tantamount to child abuse"!

And "wearing a mask out in public is theater politics"!

How many times does it have to be said? COVID-19 and certainly now the variant strains have nothing at all to do with politics.

Even as Mr. Good was making his speech, someone in the meeting carried the COVID microorganism, and everyone needs to be checked for this often deadly virus. Yes. That's what I said! COVID-19 and especially the variant strains can be very deadly. Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that if one person is exposed, they have the potential to infect at least 40 others. You do the math.