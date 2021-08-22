Good's bad comments about masks

About Congressman Bob Good's remarks to the Pittsylvania County School Board ("Blasting masks in school, Good calls it 'child abuse," Aug. 12) meeting on Aug. 10:
If there is one person who can explain to me how anyone can be so ignorant as we approach the end of the first quarter of the 21st Century, please do so. I was aghast at what he was reportedly to have said. That making our children in school grades K-12 wear face masks is "tantamount to child abuse"!
And "wearing a mask out in public is theater politics"!
How many times does it have to be said? COVID-19 and certainly now the variant strains have nothing at all to do with politics.
Even as Mr. Good was making his speech, someone in the meeting carried the COVID microorganism, and everyone needs to be checked for this often deadly virus. Yes. That's what I said! COVID-19 and especially the variant strains can be very deadly. Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that if one person is exposed, they have the potential to infect at least 40 others. You do the math.
Look everyone, don't we all want to be responsible human beings? Don't we want to set examples for our children? As a good and responsible parent, isn't it our job to do the best by our children that we can? As a spouse, aren't we supposed to do the best we can for our life partner? Don't we expect the same from those we love? Sure we do.
I love my family dearly. And because I do, I want to be sure I get vaccinated, and I am going to be sure that everyone in my family who can be vaccinated is vaccinated. Plus I am going to be the responsible human being my parents raised me to be and look out for my community.
Now, I am a proud "card-carrying vaccinated person".
Mr. Bob Good, if you want to go around without wearing a mask, then I say, as a taxpaying individual who pays your salary, unless you put a mask on, "you're fired!"
And until you get your facts straight about the difference in real child abuse and what our children need to do to stay safe in the classroom, you need to find a "real job." Get out there and see what John Q Public and Susie Public are really going through.
Get staff who won't let you come out and make a jerk of yourself. Because, let's face it, that's how you sounded. You should be encouraging people during this difficult time. Not adding to their fears.
The writer, a resident of Danville, is a registered nurse.