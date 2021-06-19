Good's bad vote deserves our contempt

To the editor:
Fifth District U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-Campbell) has sunk to a new low. He recently joined just 20 other congresspersons (all Republicans) in voting against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the law enforcement officers who attempted to defend our nation's Capitol against the rioting insurrectionists who stormed and ransacked the building on Jan. 6, resulting in the deaths or injuries of many officers.
Mr. Good, as did all of his colleagues, took an oath to defend the Constitution and the nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic. His refusal to do so bespeaks a craven cowardice and deserves nothing less than our utter contempt.
ROBERT THOMPSON, Keswick