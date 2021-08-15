Good's remarks on masks deserve an apology

To the editor:

Welcome to the gulag, Virginians. I am angered by the article by John R. Crane ("Blasting masks in schools, Good calls it 'child abuse," Aug. 12) as to claiming U.S. Congressperson Bob Good was spreading "disinformation." No sir, it is you that is spreading disinformation regarding masks.

The article says that WHO, Johns Hopkins, et al recommend masks for children. There is no scientific proof masks that masks prevent the spread of COVID-19. Governmental mandates on this is wrong unless and/or until we have proof.

Parents are responsible for their children. Mask them if you choose, or no not mask again if the parent chooses.

Using the term "disinformation" is high-handed, Socialistic dribble. You need to apologize to Congressperson Good and the public in general. I know you will not but you should.

JAMES RICHARDS, Danville

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that any unvaccinated person 2 or older should wear a mask and that vaccinated people should wear them indoors. Masks are proven deterrents to the spread of the virus.