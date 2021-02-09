Government without religion

Without religion

Cal Thomas, as usual, rants about same-sex marriage, equal rights for the LGBTQIA community and how “Catholic leaders” have criticized Biden for supporting all of the above (“President is liberal wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Jan. 31). Kudos to Biden for doing so.

When he took the oath of office at his inauguration, he swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, not Roman Catholic dogma. We are not a “Christian,” much less a “Catholic,” nation. We are a secular, democratic republic. Moreover, nearly 23% of Americans, well more than 60 million, are religiously unaffiliated. There also are many millions of Buddhists and Hindus that make up our population. In the religious census taken in 2012, there were more than 20,000 adherents of Zoroastrianism who live in the U.S.

When one adds to this list the millions of Muslims and Jews who are U.S. citizens, it should become very clear the U.S. literally is a “melting pot” when it comes to religious beliefs and practices. No politician is elected to be a religious guru. He or she has no business ever mentioning religion when making public statements.