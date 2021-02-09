Government without religion

Without religion
Cal Thomas, as usual, rants about same-sex marriage, equal rights for the LGBTQIA community and how “Catholic leaders” have criticized Biden for supporting all of the above (“President is liberal wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Jan. 31). Kudos to Biden for doing so.
When he took the oath of office at his inauguration, he swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, not Roman Catholic dogma. We are not a “Christian,” much less a “Catholic,” nation. We are a secular, democratic republic. Moreover, nearly 23% of Americans, well more than 60 million, are religiously unaffiliated. There also are many millions of Buddhists and Hindus that make up our population. In the religious census taken in 2012, there were more than 20,000 adherents of Zoroastrianism who live in the U.S.
When one adds to this list the millions of Muslims and Jews who are U.S. citizens, it should become very clear the U.S. literally is a “melting pot” when it comes to religious beliefs and practices. No politician is elected to be a religious guru. He or she has no business ever mentioning religion when making public statements.
If I want to hear a sermon I’ll go to some church. What god(s) they want to worship in their private lives, or none at all, is their business. Our Founding Fathers surely would be bewildered by all of this public displays of paying lip-service to religion: Thomas Paine: “I do not believe in the creed professed by the Jewish church (sic), by the Roman church, by the Greek church, by the Turkish church, by the Protestant church, nor by any church that I know of. My own mind is my own church.”
John Adams: “The government of the United States is in no sense founded on the Christian religion” (Signed Treaty of Tripoli, 1797).
Benjamin Franklin: “When a religion is good, I conceive it will support itself; when it does not support itself, and God does not care to support it, so that its professors are obliged to call for the help of the civil power, ‘tis a sign, I apprehend, of its being a bad one.”
Thomas Jefferson: “Question with boldness even the existence of a God: because, if there be one, he must more approve the homage of reason that that of blindfolded fear…”
JOHN C. H. LAUGHLIN
Danville