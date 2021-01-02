Great customer service

To the editor:

This Christmas, I received such an amazing act of customer service I just want to share it with everyone.

My family planned a dinner and gift sharing get together Christmas day at 5 p.m. Around 2 p.m., the blower on our heat pump quit working, and the forecast was cold and windy. I called Gibson Heating & Air about 2:30 hoping maybe someone could come the next day, but worried because that was a Saturday. I really expected we would have to find another place to stay until it was repaired.

Tim Gibson returned my call within minutes and I explained the situation. Tim said he needed to be home by 4 p.m. for their family plans, but he would come right away and see what he could do.

He arrived shortly and determined the blower relay was the problem, and replaced it in time to get back home just in time. Our family was able to have our planned get together in comfort.

I am still amazed and so thankful for Tim’s above and beyond service. I know there are many great business owners in the area but Tim has to be one of the very best.

ROY T. OWEN

Danville