Help provided to small businesses

We receive calls from people interested in obtaining a business loan to start or expand their business. We know and understand that capital is the key to starting or expanding. The big question inquirers have is “where to start?” Searching for a business loan can be time consuming and possibly frustrating. Capital needs can range from purchasing real estate, lines of credit and operating capital. The SBA has a way to connect directly with lenders through Lender Match.

Lender Match is an online platform designed for users to connect with potential lenders in their communities. A borrower visits the platform and enters their information; it is then forwarded to participating SBA lenders in their area. Interested lenders will respond directly back to the borrower. This match-making tool saves time and provides a streamlined way to access capital.