How about you, America?

I am confused. America is confused. The world is confused. President Lincoln said, “Government by the people, for the people.” Well it no longer is, it seems.

President Biden is issuing executive orders faster and more often than “poop through a goose.” Is this illegal? No. Is this immoral? I believe so. Our government was created so Congress enacts laws, executive branch enforces laws, and judicial branch determines legality. It is not happening.

Is President Biden not confident of getting things through Congress? Less than three weeks into his term the president has issued more than twice the number of executive orders of the past four presidents combined over the same time.

Former presidents have trusted Congress to do their jobs. President Biden has not. It seems we do not have a democratic republic but rather a government of fiats. This sounds Third Worldesque to me.

How about you America?

JAMES RICHARDS

Danville