How do you separate Hamas and Islam?

In my piece regarding the recent Colorado shooting, I gave the idea that maybe we should deport Muslims rather than ban AR15s (“It’s more about Muslims than guns,” April 26). The letter received equal amounts of support and opposition.
One Chatham man, Robert McNutt, wrote to the paper calling my article “hate speech” and wished that my freedom of speech would be limited, if not revoked altogether.
I wonder what people are thinking about Islam now as we see so many news headlines about the missile attacks against Israel. President Biden reportedly said in conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister, Netanyahu, “Israel has the right to defend itself.” Our question today is, “Defend itself against who?” Answer: against Hamas!
Remember that Allan Jackson song when he said, “I still don’t know the difference in Iraq and Iran?” I think that’s still the case with a great number of Americans who watch/read the news; they have no clue who “Hamas” is.
The Encyclopedia Britannica defines Hamas as “Islamic Resistance Movement, militant Palestinian nationalist and Islamist movement in the West Bank and Gaza Strip that is dedicated to the establishment of an independent Islamic state in historical Palestine.” Many Americans never knew what “ISIS” stood for either: the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.”
Again, I ask, at what point do we say Islam is a terrorist group if not now? Is this really something that we want coming to or staying in America? Remember, this question is not racist. Islam is an ideology, not a race/ethnicity.
Can I say this as I close? I am a Christian, but I am NOT writing this because I believe that the world has a God-given mandate to protect the land-plot that is Israel. Israel is no more “holy land” than any other patch of God’s creation. America isn’t any more holy either for that matter/
Much of Jimmy Carter’s, Ronald Reagan’s and the Bushes’ foreign policies came from the fact that they subscribed to a view called “premillennialism,” which is the idea that Jesus will literally/physically return to Israel to establish his kingdom for 1,000 years.
I believe that the Lord’s Kingdom is a spiritual kingdom, rather than physical, as per John 18:36. Jesus said, “My kingdom is not of this world.” I am not looking for his kingdom in the future, as Jesus said the kingdom would come in the lives of the first century believers: “That there be some of them that stand here, which shall not taste of death, till they have seen the kingdom of God come with power” (Mark 9:1). I believe His Kingdom is here now in his church, the church of Christ: “for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:10).
I may not believe in premillennialism, and I believe that modern-Judaism neglects Jesus, the Christ, as much as Islam does, but I believe that the people of Israel should be able to live in peace. I believe that peace can only be achieved at the defeat of Hamas, which is Islam.
The writer lives in Martinsville.