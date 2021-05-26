How do you separate Hamas and Islam?

Again, I ask, at what point do we say Islam is a terrorist group if not now? Is this really something that we want coming to or staying in America? Remember, this question is not racist. Islam is an ideology, not a race/ethnicity.

Can I say this as I close? I am a Christian, but I am NOT writing this because I believe that the world has a God-given mandate to protect the land-plot that is Israel. Israel is no more “holy land” than any other patch of God’s creation. America isn’t any more holy either for that matter/

Much of Jimmy Carter’s, Ronald Reagan’s and the Bushes’ foreign policies came from the fact that they subscribed to a view called “premillennialism,” which is the idea that Jesus will literally/physically return to Israel to establish his kingdom for 1,000 years.

I believe that the Lord’s Kingdom is a spiritual kingdom, rather than physical, as per John 18:36. Jesus said, “My kingdom is not of this world.” I am not looking for his kingdom in the future, as Jesus said the kingdom would come in the lives of the first century believers: “That there be some of them that stand here, which shall not taste of death, till they have seen the kingdom of God come with power” (Mark 9:1). I believe His Kingdom is here now in his church, the church of Christ: “for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:10).

I may not believe in premillennialism, and I believe that modern-Judaism neglects Jesus, the Christ, as much as Islam does, but I believe that the people of Israel should be able to live in peace. I believe that peace can only be achieved at the defeat of Hamas, which is Islam.

The writer lives in Martinsville.